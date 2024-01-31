The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that the country will witness the “Fortieth Scorpion” phenomenon from next February 6 to next March 17.

This period, which lasts 40 days, is characterized by abundant and comprehensive rainfall, meaning that its rain is more general and covers large areas. It is characterized by active winds that fluctuate between “northwesterly,” “northly,” “northeastly,” and “southeastly.”

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that the aforementioned period will witness the entry of the Scorpio season, which is described as rainy, and begins from the rise of the position of Saad Al-Saud on next February 10 to the end of the position of Saad Al-Saud on next March 20, and the stars of Scorpio will also shine in the eastern half of the sky. Before dawn, while the beginning of the fortieth of Scorpio begins with the eightieth day, which begins on February 6.