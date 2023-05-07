The Emirates Astronomy Society clarified that on May 12, the phenomenon of the rise of the “two conditions” will begin in the country from the eastern side, the first of the Levantine houses, and the beginning of calculating the lunar houses, which is one of the most famous accounts of the seasons among the Arabs. During the day.. and it is called by the general people of the field (Thuraya Al-Qaydh).

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society and member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said: “It coincides with the rise of the two conditions, with a tendency for temperatures to rise during the day, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and the air tending to be dry with a decrease in humidity to less than 30% during the day sometimes, as it calms down during the day.” The Arabian Gulf, the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean begin to disturb, and the season of tropical activity begins in the Arabian Sea and the northern Indian Ocean.

He pointed to the recurring formation of the “sayora” or “dragging current” on some beaches, and this current poses a threat to beachgoers, as it pulls people and pushes them into the sea, as is active during the “bareh”, which is the active and dry northwestern wind laden with dust and dust, as the “bareh” season extends Until mid-July, then the “poison” winds will intensify.

Al-Jarwan pointed out the first ripening of the early dates in the Arabian Peninsula, the ripening of figs and mangoes, and the drying up of most of the wild pastures. Also, marine fishing excels in this period, and it is considered by the people of the sea to be one of the best seasons of marine fishing in the Arabian Gulf, where there are many fishes like kingfish, domes, groupers, sharks (prior), ribs, and other fish. Line-caught surface fish (haddaq) and excess fish are salted for preservation.

It is noteworthy that the status of the “two conditions” is two stars at the top of the lunar houses and the first of the Levantine or northern houses, which are located north of the zodiac circle. The stars of the Pleiades are out of sight, and among the Arabs, the “two conditions” are the horns of pregnancy and the ventricle, which is the belly of pregnancy. The Pleiades are the mechanism of pregnancy

The Arabs attribute the season to the rising of the stars, which appears in the morning (between dawn and sunrise) from the eastern side. The night sky is a period of at least 9 months.