The Arabian Gulf region, starting from the 28th of this April until the 7th of next June, will enter the season of the “Penthouse Pleiades” as the chandelier begins to hide behind the red setting of the setting sun on the western horizon at the end of April and remains hidden inside the glare of the sun for a period of about forty days and moves from an evening planet watching above the western horizon After sunset before the week of April 29 to the planet Sabah, it appears at dawn from the eastern side, starting from next June 7.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, said that “the nacelle” means the absence of the star of the chandelier from the west, immediately after sunset, and it is said to him “the shadow of the chandelier” or “the absence of the chandelier.”

The nacelle season is one of the important seasons for the Arabs in the Arabian Peninsula, as it is a separating stage between the beginning of the heat, which is summer, and the intensity of heat or sweltering heat, as the summer arm dominates the climatic system throughout the Arabian Peninsula.

The sunset of the Pleiades is preceded by a wave of atmospheric disturbances called “the strike of the Pleiades or the strike of the clouds of the Pleiades” or as it is known as “the Yolat” or the nights of the sunset of the Pleiades as the people of the region know it. Arabia or between the arms of spring and summer.

With the al-Kana season, the air temperature rises to more than 40 m at its upper levels, the air is dominated by drought, low humidity and the activity of the northern winds. The Sarayat winds begin to recede, while the summer winds of al-Bawarih begin to become active and dust waves are formed.



