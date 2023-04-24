The Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the country is witnessing, at the end of April, what is known locally as (the Pleiades of Pleiades) or (the rains of the Pleiades), which are climatic changes accompanied by thunderstorms that are heavy. From next May, in preparation for its rise during the first week of next June.

His Excellency Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Society, said that the Thuraya strikes are an extension of what is known as Sarayat, and are represented by depressions that affect the entire Arabian Peninsula during the period from mid-March to mid-May. Where it agitates violently – what is on the land, so the torrents and storms cause the trees and palms to fall, and their time is with the rising of the Pleiades.

He pointed out that the Pleiades is a star cluster or a group of closely spaced stars that are seen as a cloud of stars, from which seven stars emerge, and it is one of the most famous stars among the Arabs and among the ancient peoples. (Subaru) and Hebrews (Kmah).

He explained that the Pleiades are out of sight for a period ranging between 30 and 40 days.. As for actually, it compares the sun between May 8 to May 28, and it moves in it from a star seen in the evening above the western horizon to a star seen in the morning above the eastern horizon.