The Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the noon shadow will fade during the coming days in the southern regions of the country, including the regions of Umm Al-Zamul, Jaisura, Muzaira’a, Liwa, Madinat Zayed and Al-Qu’a, due to the sun’s perpendicularity to it, as the Tropic of Cancer cuts through the southern parts of the country, while it shrinks in the rest of the regions of the country and Which witness the shortest shadow of noon or noon during the year in this period.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, a member of the Arab Federation for Astronomy and Space Sciences, said that the sun passes perpendicular to the regions from June 6 to July 7, next to the latitude circles that include the southern regions of the country, and the absence of the shadow of the meridian with noon time is around 12:25 noon UAE time. Thus, no shadows of people or buildings are seen during the noon time.

He added: “The first perpendicular to the noon sun will be on the far south of the Emirates on June 6 near the Umm Al-Zamul area, then the perpendicular area will creep northward to reach near Madinat Zayed with the date of the summer solstice on June 21, and then return to the south near Umm Al-Zamul on July 8 and after 10 July, the site of perpendicularity moves south outside the borders of the state, and the shadow of the meridian begins to expand.

It is worth noting that the areas located between the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5 N, part of which falls within the southern regions of the country, and the Tropic of Capricorn at 23.5 S. The sun perpendicular to it on two dates during the year varies from one region to another according to the latitude of the site, where the sun perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer is around June 21, while It is perpendicular to the Tropic of Capricorn on December 21, while it is perpendicular to the equator during the spring equinoxes on March 21 and the autumnal equinox on September 23.