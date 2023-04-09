The Emirates Astronomy Society said that, starting from the current April 11, the length of the fasting period will exceed the “legitimate day” during the remaining 14 hours of the holy month in all regions of the Emirates.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Association, said, “The length of the day and night periods changes during the year depending on the extent of the sun’s inclination from the equator and the latitude of the place. The Tropic of Cancer is 23.5 degrees north, and the length of the night reaches its end in the northern half of the earth when the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn 23.5 degrees south. continuously in the winter.

He explained that in the Emirates and during the year, the length of the legal day is at its maximum between June 17 and June 25, when it is approximately 15:13, exceeding 15 hours between May 28 and July 16, exceeding 14 hours between April 11 and August 31, and exceeding 13 hours between March 2 and March 2. October 12 and below 13 hours between October 12 to March 2, reaching the lowest amount of legal daylight hours between December 14 to December 28, when it is approximately 12:03.