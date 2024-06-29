Emirates Astronomy Society sets start date for ‘Jamrat Al-Qayz’ season

The “ember sweltering” season begins in the Emirates at dawn on the third of next July with the rise of the stars of Gemini from the eastern horizon. It is the second hot season, which extends until next August 10.

The “Jamrat Al-Qayz” period is considered the hottest season in the Arabian Peninsula, with intense drought, samum winds, and heat.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, stated that the “warat al-Qayz”, which begins to alternate, are heat waves, in which temperatures rise above normal rates by no less than 4 degrees Celsius for several days and are characterised by intense heat and dryness.

Al Jarwan said that the most important of the eclipses are “Gharat Al Thuraya” which began on June 7 and will continue until July 2, “Gharat Al Gemini” which will extend between July 3 and 28, “Gharat Al Mirzam” which will extend from July 29 to August 10, and “Gharat Suhail” which will extend from August 11 to September 5.