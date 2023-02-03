The Emirates Astronomy Society said that February 10 will witness the entry of the scorpion season, which is the last season of the winter season in the country and extends until March 20, noting that it is one of the transitional seasons in which the atmosphere changes from cold to moderation and then towards warmth and the onset of heat.

Ibrahim Al-Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomy Society, explained that the scorpion season includes horoscopes from the moon’s houses, which are the stars of the first three Saudis, “Saad Al-Zahib” starting from February 10, and it will be an extension of the winter cold, then “Saad swallowing” starting from February 23, and the equinox is evident in it, and finally “Saad Al-Saud” starting From March 8, and the onset of warmth during the day is the dominant feature, and the length of the night is equal to the day (from sunrise to sunset).

Al-Jarwan pointed out that during the period of the first star of it, the winter weather prevails and the “cold wind of mourning” blows, then it is the time for “the old man’s cold”, which is in the winter’s deficit and its last in the second star of it. Scorpion season.

He noted that the season of scorpions was called that because the star constellation Scorpio is in the early morning sky, and it was said that its stings alternate between cold and warm, and it was said that the young scorpion (the well-known poisonous insect) begins to appear at this time. And the high temperature from March 21, which is the first season of spring.