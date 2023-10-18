The Emirates Astronomy Society announced that the UAE, the entire Arab world, and the continents of “Asia, Africa, and Europe” will witness on October 28 this year a partial lunar eclipse, with the maximum percentage of the opaque part of the Moon being approximately 12.2 percent at 20:14 UTC “00: 14 midnight UAE time on October 29.”

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, President of the Emirates Astronomical Society and member of the Arab Union for Space and Astronomy, explained that the first phase of the eclipse begins with the penumbra phase starting at 22:01 UAE time, then the main phase of the eclipse is the phase of growing dimming on the face of the moon and begins at 23:35. Until 00:52 after midnight, UAE time, and the greatest extent of the eclipse will be at 00:14, UAE time. The last stage of the eclipse ends with the penumbra phase at 02:26 after midnight, UAE time, where the phenomenon lasts for approximately 4 hours and 25 minutes, and is seen by everyone. The moon appears to him at the time of the phenomenon.

An eclipse is a natural phenomenon represented by the fall of the Earth’s shadow on the face of the Moon, darkening part of it during a partial lunar eclipse. The phenomenon occurs in any of its types, total or partial, annually from once to twice in some place on Earth, while solar eclipses of all types, total, partial, or annular, may occur from Two to five times a year somewhere on Earth.

