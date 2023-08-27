The Emirates Astronomy Society observed, at dawn today, the rising of the star “Suhail” by the lens of Tamim Al-Tamimi, a member of the association, from the top of Jebel Jais in Ras Al-Khaimah, where the process of observing the star Suhail began at 5:00 in the morning UAE time, and the location of Suhail was determined using the automatic telescope at 5 o’clock. :08 in the morning.

A digital camera mounted on a tripod was able to photograph the star Suhail at 5:25 am, after locating it using a laser through the telescope lens.

Some of the participating observers were also able to see the star “Suhail” with the naked eye between 5:15 and 5:22 in the morning.