The Emirates Astronomical Society announced that the date of the summer solstice 2023 will be on June 21 at 18:58 UAE time, and it will be the beginning of the astronomical summer season and will last 3 months.

During this period, the sun is perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer at its northernmost position, and the shadow of the meridian diminishes throughout the Arabian Peninsula, while the shadow is absent at noon in the perpendicular areas, including the southwestern regions of the country.

And Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomical Society, said that the day will be during the longest summer of the year, indicating that the purpose of the length and shortness of the day coincides with the date of the solar solstice throughout the northern half of the earth, with the sun perpendicular to the Tropic of Cancer at the beginning of the summer solstice on the 21st. June, and in the Emirates it reaches its maximum length during the period from 18 to 24 June, when the length of the day exceeds 13 hours and 45 minutes.. while this period witnesses the shortest night.

He added that temperatures rise, ranging between 43 degrees Celsius during the day and 28 degrees Celsius at night, with generally dry weather and wind activity, during the first half of summer, which extends from June 21 to August 10.

And he pointed out that the summer winds of Al-Bareh are active, with the possibility of forming hot air waves that raise temperatures by at least 4 degrees from their normal rates, to exceed 50 degrees Celsius during the day in some areas, and are repeated from time to time. And the suddenness of the heat, and the dry, sweltering air, the “poisons” at the end, intensifies.

He stated that during the second half of the summer, which extends from August 11 until the date of the autumnal solar equinox on September 23, high humidity will flow with the continuation of the high temperature, and the damp Kous winds will activate and cumulus cloud formations on the mountain heights and the surrounding areas, causing thunderstorms.

And Al-Jarwan pointed out that the summer ends astronomically on September 22nd, so that the autumn season begins astronomically with the sun perpendicular to the equator heading towards the south, as temperatures begin to gradually decrease, and humidity rises sharply, and fog, dew and rain begin to form in the early morning with the advent of autumn.