On July 29, the UAE sky will witness the rise of the Al Mirzam star, the last star of the summer heatwave, which is the hottest period in the entire Arabian Peninsula, which began on July 3 and will continue until August 10, according to the Emirates Astronomy Society.

At the end of that period, humidity begins to flow and the winds become active, with which local summer cumulonimbus clouds form over the Hajar Mountains, causing rain of varying intensity, and the rainy summer winds become active in anticipation of the heat wave breaking and the summer scorching heat clearing.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society and a member of the Arab Union for Space Sciences and Astronomy, said that Al Mirzam is the brightest star in the sky and is called Al Mirzam Al Dhira’a, as it coincides with the rising of the Al Dhira’a mansion of the moon and rises in the morning from the southeast starting from dawn on July 29, noting that “Al Mirzam” rises with the abundance of dates throughout the Arabian Peninsula.