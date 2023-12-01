From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/12/2023 – 17:00

The airline Emirates announced a new recruitment of professionals to join its team of multinational cabin crew and, to this end, it will carry out candidate assessment in São Paulo (SP) on the 16th and 17th of December.

The company, which is based in Dubai, says candidates must be people who are passionate about offering simple, yet personalized and impeccable hospitality services, “that can create memorable moments for customers”, the note continues.

Also according to Emirates, the ideal candidate must act with confidence, taking control of aircraft service management and safety and security procedures. “All Emirates cabin crew members receive a world-class learning experience at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai,” he said.

The company emphasizes that candidates must be prepared to spend the entire day on site. Candidates must register online and send their updated CV in English along with a recent photograph. It is not necessary to take the Flight Attendant course from ANAC, and all information about the requirements for the selection process is provided here.

Emirates’ global cabin crew team represents 160 nationalities, with international operations in more than 130 cities across six continents. The company has a fleet of 200 wide-body aircraft. Emirates is the largest global operator of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft.

All Emirates cabin crew reside in the city of Dubai and the employment package includes a range of benefits such as tax-free salary, free company-provided accommodation, free transport between home and work, medical coverage, as well as exclusive discounts on shopping and leisure activities in the UAE city.

“Emirates’ growing global network offers many travel opportunities across its network, which spans six continents. Emirates cabin crew are entitled to travel benefits that extend to their family and friends to all destinations covered by the airline,” the announcement continues.

Wage

The initial remuneration of those hired is made up of three components: fixed base salary, hourly payment for operated flights and a meal allowance abroad. Payment is made in Dirham, the official currency of the United Arab Emirates. On average, the salary for those starting their career as a crew member can reach R$13,000.

The company also offers benefits such as insurance and health plan, accommodation in Dubai and supply and washing of uniforms. Emirates has been flying to Brazil for 16 years and currently offers daily flights from São Paulo and four times a week between Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. To register, go to link.