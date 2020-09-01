It would be time to make the Palestinians part of the emerging Arab-Israeli security alliance. Israel’s government, however, is turning away, hoping for the end of the two-state solution – and overlooks the danger it entails.

Flight LY 971 was the first commercial aircraft to fly from Israel to the United Arab Emirates. This was preceded by a historic agreement between the two countries, which were previously enemies.

W.hen Israelis, Arabs and Americans behave wisely, the peace between the Emirates and the Jewish state could become the nucleus for a Middle East NATO.

Of the North Atlantic Pact was founded in 1949 to – as a bon mot said – to keep the Russians out, the Americans in and the Germans down.

Something similar could at some point also apply in the Middle East: Asia Minor NATO would keep the Iranians outside, the Americans inside, and Israelis and Arabs so connected that a war between them would hardly be possible.

The strategic value of Arab-Israeli cooperation is already evident today: Without the Egyptian mediators, Israel would not have been able to conclude a ceasefire with the Palestinian Hamas so quickly.

That now, for now, calm again in Gaza Strip is due to Cairo. Even so, Hamas remains a threat as it can only exist in hostility to Israel.

It would be time for the Emirates, like Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, to undertake a diplomatic advance that would make the Palestinians, under their President Mahmoud Abbas, part of the emerging Arab-Israeli security alliance. At the same time, that would mean that Israel is meeting the Palestinians.

But Israel’s government is turning away more and more. Cheered on by the US President, she hopes for the end of the two-state solution and overlooks the danger it entails.

The Israeli writer Amos Oz described them in his last public words before his death: “If there won’t be two states here, there will be one state here.

And this will not be a binational state, there is no such thing, but an Arab state, from the sea to the Jordan. With the intermediate stage of a dictatorship of the Jews over the Arabs.

I don’t want to be a minority. Not among the Arabs, I don’t want to be a minority anywhere anymore. Better not be a minority. Nowhere – and certainly not in the Middle East. “