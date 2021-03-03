Dubai (Union)

The Emirates and Ghantoot teams have qualified for the final of the Dubai Evza Polo Cup Gold, which will be held next Friday at the main stadium of the Al Habtoor Polo and Equestrian Club and Resort in Dubailand.

The UAE team, led by Her Highness Sheikha Maitha bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, beat Abu Dhabi team 12-6, and Ghantoot, led by Nasser Al Shamsi, beat Al Habtoor’s team 9-13.

In the first match, the Emirates team succeeded in advancing with a goal by Thomas Panello, and Abu Dhabi tied with Alfredo Capella’s goal, and in the second half, the Emirates team scored 5 goals to end the second half with a 6-1 lead.

The Emirates team continued its brilliance in the third half, after adding 3 goals to its tally, and raising the result to 9 goals, while the Abu Dhabi team added two goals to its tally only, making the difference 6 goals, then the difference returns to 5 goals in the fourth half, after Abu Dhabi scored two goals In exchange for one goal for the Emirates, and in the fifth game, the brilliant Thomas Panello adds the two goals of his 11 and 12 team, while Abu Dhabi scored his sixth and last goal, to qualify for the UAE, and Abu Dhabi ends his tour in the championship, after a strong and full march in the first and semi-finals. .

On the other hand, Ghantoot outperformed Al Habtoor in the first half, which it finished 4-0, through Junior and Marcus Araya, and Ghantoot succeeded in continuing his supremacy thanks to the close supervision imposed on Al Habtoor’s scorer Facundo Sula and the championship, and reduced his risk despite scoring his first and second team goals, respectively. However, Ghantoot added 3 goals to end the second half 7-2 in favor of Ghantoot, and in the third half Al Habtoor tried to return and reduce the difference, scoring 3 goals and Ghantoot returned with 2 goals.

In the fourth game the difference widened in favor of Ghantoot 7-12, which gave the team an advantage to win the match, after entering the fifth game with calm nerves, and scored “Goal 13”, of which Marcus Aria scored 7 goals, while Al Habtoor did not have time to catch up, after he arrived Score 9 goals.

The match was witnessed by the Lebanese singer Assi El-Hillani, and the Brazilian international boxing star Sapir, and Al-Hillani expressed his happiness at the level he saw, even though it was the first match in which he witnessed polo and said: I received an invitation from Rashid Al Habtoor and I did not hesitate to meet it.