Faisal Al Naqbi (Fujairah)

The Emirates and Al-Bataih team tied 1-1 today, Friday, at the Al-Bataeh stadium, at the top of the “13th round” of the First Division Football League. Al-Bataeh advanced with a goal scored by Wenderson in the 34th minute, and the “Falcons” tied with a goal scored by Diego from a penalty kick in the 45th minute, Al-Suqoor raised its score to “Point 25” in the lead, while Al-Bataih reached “Point 21”.

In Umm Al-Quwain, Al-Orouba managed to return with three important points, after trailing against Al-Arabi with a goal by Paulo Silva in the 29th minute, but Al-Orouba scored three goals during the second half, by signing Redojo in the 70th minute, Saeed Obeid in the 74th minute, and Fathi Sakhi in the 84th minute. To raise Al-Orouba’s score to “24 points” in the “Wasfa”, with only a point difference from the leaders of the Emirates, and in the last meeting of the first day, Masfout tied with Masafi without goals, and the “round 13” concludes with two meetings tomorrow, where Dhaid meets with Dibba Al-Hisn And Dibba Fujairah with Al Hamriya.