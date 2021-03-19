The announcement of the UAE’s program to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of its founding comes to call the attention of the whole world, and for creation to stop looking at a wonderful human and emotional experience, in which it blended between authenticity and contemporary, between opening up to the world with a creative and springy spirit, and between preserving the cultural heritage, for one’s descendants. One of the most important civilizations that have illuminated the way to the world. The UAE has inspired many of its successes, from the starting points of the Arab civilization in its glory.

In the golden jubilee of the Emirates, the available space narrows from narrating or presenting this rich experience, but without underestimating or exaggerating, we can attribute the successes of the Emirati scene to a major part, which is the vision of the founding fathers of the state towards people as the issue and the solution, and they put the human in The highest degree of empowerment, and they devoted all their strength and capabilities to the benefit of the nation’s advancement and the good of the people.

It is interesting to look at the axes around which the activities for the fiftieth anniversary celebrations will take place, those announced by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, that the invitation to the celebration is not limited to Emiratis, but rather to everyone who considers the UAE their homeland, For my life, this is a concept close to the ancient Greeks’ vision of the hall of nations, and this is what the Emirates has already become.

In the axes too, one discovers that the year of the fiftieth is not an opportunity for celebrations devoid of meaning and structure, but rather an invitation to the people of the homeland to reflect on the values ​​of the past, how they were, and on what rock foundations they crystallized, and which men carried the trust and took it to distant horizons, and what accompanied it all. Of the achievements.

It is a unique philosophical opportunity to read the achievements made over five decades, behind which those who thought resolutely and acted firmly stood behind it, and perhaps this is sufficient to place upon future generations a very heavy moral burden, not to burden them or incapacitate them, but to push them higher, to reach To the stars and the fulfillment of dreams.

The UAE’s fiftieth century, and the joy it contains is an unprecedented opportunity to open paths of thinking, paving development courses for Emirati youth to develop their perceptions of the next 50 years, as if what is required is to present visions that are closer to the pledges to follow the path of achievement, which began on the ground, and here it is before To be past the first fiftieth she ascended to the realm of space.

The most beautiful thing in the Emirati experience is its humanization, meaning that it placed the human being, his development and development, his service and happiness, at the forefront of its goals, and that is why it was not surprising or strange to establish a Ministry of Happiness in a region known to pain and filled with tragedies.

In this context, the Emirates can boast and openly claim that it is the most desirable and beloved country of Arab youth, more than the traditional Western diaspora countries, and this is undoubtedly due to the magic combination that preserves the umbilical cord with Arabism, and proceeds with it to the atmosphere of globalization, without inferiority or smallness of the same. .

The year of the fiftieth, and as described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, is the beginning of a new phase in which the UAE embraces its ambitions in the sky, and it is planning to establish a settlement on Mars by the year 2071, that is, on the anniversary of the founding of a hundred years On the union.

In the same context, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, confirmed that the UAE is the most noble journey to build people, and the fastest building process in the history of countries. Congratulations to the 50th Golden Emirates.

* An Egyptian writer