Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Emirates Global Aluminum announced the employment of more than 220 Emiratis, including 100 women, during the year 2022, in support of Emiratisation. It also provides employment opportunities for those with national expertise to participate in the process of developing the industrial sector of the country.

Most of the 146 new employees have joined the company’s national training programmes, which are programs designed for high school graduates to enable them to assume administrative and technical positions in the company’s operational sites. The company also employed about 43 fresh graduate employees and 31 employees with previous experience in its various departments.

At the end of 2022, the company’s Saudization rate reached 42%, which is one of the highest rates of Saudization compared to any major industrial company, after the localization of a large number of operational jobs in the heavy industries sector.

Currently, around 1,200 Emiratis work for EGA, and more than 700 of them are under the age of 35.

EGA aims to create an additional 500 job opportunities for Emiratis by 2026, which will increase the Emiratization rate in the company to 45%.

Abdel Nasser Bin Kalban, CEO of EGA, said: “In line with the economic agenda set by the wise leadership of the UAE, we will continue to focus on Emiratisation to ensure the success of the future of this country, employ the best talents we need for our future, and provide an opportunity for these young Emiratis to work in the sector. Industrial. In the company, we focus on hiring young women and developing their skills as well, as we believe that diversity contributes to enhancing performance, and that developing national talents has been our top priority for more than 40 years, during which we have worked to contribute significantly to achieving the goals of Emiratisation in the country.

For her part, Iman Al Qassim, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at EGA, said: “Emirati Global Aluminum has an ambitious goal of becoming the first choice employer in the countries in which it operates by 2030, while strengthening its reliance on talent. We look forward to developing young national skills and continuing to achieve prosperity in the future.”

It is noteworthy that more than 5,000 UAE nationals have participated in the national training programs implemented by EGA for high school graduates since its establishment in 1982. The duration of the programs ranges between six and 36 months, depending on the specialization, and many of the participants continued their successful careers in EGA. While some of them reached the highest leadership levels in the company.

In the year 2022, Emirates Global Aluminum opened the doors of national training programs in operational positions to women for the first time, as 16 young Emirati women participated in them. The company aims to enhance the percentage of women working in operational positions to reach 25% by 2025 and for the percentage of positions held by women in the company in general to reach 15% by 2026.

EGA cooperates with the Human Resources Authority in Abu Dhabi on an ongoing basis to recruit young Emiratis in the company’s national training programmes.