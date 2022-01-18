The company said in an English-language statement on its website, that the decision came due to operational concerns related to the planned operation of fifth-generation mobile services in the United States.

Emirates Airlines added that among the destinations are Boston, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Miami, Newark, Orlando, San Francisco and Seattle.

The company stated that its flights to GFK airports in New York, Los Angeles International Airport and Dulles International Airport in Washington continue as usual.

“We are working closely with aircraft manufacturers and relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns, and hope to resume our services to the United States as quickly as possible,” the statement continued.

The White House had said earlier on Tuesday that it wanted to find a solution on operating the fifth generation services that would maintain air safety and reduce air travel disruptions to the least possible degree.

Statement from Biden

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden thanked Verizon and ATTNT for agreeing to delay the activation of 5G around major airports, and to continue working with the Department of Transportation on the secure deployment of 5G in this limited set of locations. .

“This agreement will avoid potentially devastating disruptions to passenger travel, freight operations, and our economic recovery, while allowing more than 90 percent of wireless tower deployments as scheduled,” Biden said in a statement.

The US President said in a statement that this agreement protects aviation safety, allows flight operations to continue without significant interruption, and will provide more high-speed Internet options for millions of Americans.

“Expanding the 5G network and boosting competition in the Internet are my critical priorities, and tomorrow will be a huge step in the right direction,” Biden said.