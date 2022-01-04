The airline Emirates Airlines has an open selection process for flight attendants in Brazil to complete the flight teams. The selection takes place on the 6th, 8th and 9th of January, in São Paulo.

To apply for one of the vacancies, it is not necessary to have a commissioner’s course, just be over 21 and speak English. It is also desirable to have experience in serving the public. Information is from the Yahoo portal.

Recruitment will be in person. You must bring the printed application form, a photo (passport) and vaccination certificate.

At the end of last year, Emirates CEO Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum announced the return of routes between São Paulo and Dubai and the desire to resume flights to Rio de Janeiro, in addition to expanding the route to Santiago, Chile. Until then, recruitment events were on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The application form and information about the selection process can be accessed here.

