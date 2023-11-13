Emirates Airlines began the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2023 by ordering 95 additional wide-body aircraft, bringing its total orders to 295 aircraft.

Emirates Airlines is the largest operator of wide-body passenger aircraft in the world, and has committed to purchasing additional Boeing 777-9, 777-8, and 787 aircraft at a value of 52 billion US dollars (about 191 billion dirhams) to support Its plans are to grow, maintain a modern and efficient fleet, and provide the best flying experience to its customers.

In the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and the Group, signed the aircraft orders with the President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, Stan Deal, and the CEO of General Electric and President GE Aerospace CEO, Larry Culp.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “Emirates Airlines’ business model, from day one, has been to operate modern, efficient wide-body aircraft capable of transporting large numbers of passengers in comfort and safety, over long distances to, from, and across Dubai. Today, our aircraft orders once again confirm this strategy.”

His Highness added: “These additional aircraft will enable (Emirates Airlines) to connect more cities to Dubai, which supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which includes adding 400 cities. To the map of Dubai’s foreign trade during the next decade. We expect, by the beginning of the thirties, that the Emirates fleet will include about 350 aircraft, and that it will connect Dubai with more cities in the world.” Emirates Airlines, the largest operator of Boeing 777 aircraft in the world, has signed firm orders for an additional 55 777-9 aircraft and 35 777-8 aircraft powered by GE-9X engines, bringing the carrier’s total orders for aircraft. “777X” to 205 aircraft.

Emirates Airlines also signed an order to purchase 202 GE-9X engines to power the additional 777X aircraft it ordered yesterday, bringing the total order for GE-9X engines to 460 units. The first 777-9 aircraft from the previous order is expected to join the Emirates fleet in 2025, at a time when the additional orders yesterday mean that Emirates will continue to receive new 777-9 aircraft and introduce them into service within its fleet. Until 2035.

Ahmed bin Saeed:

