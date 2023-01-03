Dubai (Al Etihad) Emirates Airlines has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas to promote tourism in that Caribbean archipelago, and the two sides will launch joint initiatives to enhance visitor traffic to the islands from major markets through the Emirates network. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airlines and the Group, and Tony Judy, Ambassador of the Bahamas to the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar, at the group’s headquarters in Dubai, in the presence of Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Airlines, and Salem Obaidalla, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Emirates Airlines, Americas Region. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Bahamas in supporting its goals to boost the country’s tourism economy. Through our partnerships with United Airlines and Air Canada, we look forward to playing a major role in promoting the Bahamas as a major leisure destination, and enabling customers across our global network to enjoy Emirates Airlines services to our points in North America and benefit from enhanced connectivity and access to the islands.” For his part, Tony Goody, Ambassador of the Bahamas to the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar, said: “On behalf of the Government of the Bahamas, I would like to thank Emirates Airlines for playing a role in strengthening relations between our two countries. Tourism is the lifeblood of our country’s economy, and we hope that by increasing the number of visitors to our tropical islands, we will achieve our goals of stimulating the tourism economy and providing an impetus to the business environment.” He added, “Emirates Airlines facilitates communication across the world, connecting East with West, and we look forward to close cooperation with it to help us achieve our tourism goals. Our overall economy will benefit from boosting tourism thanks to our significant investments in infrastructure to accommodate the expected boom in tourism. We look forward to organizing an introductory trip this year for influencers and the media to experience the best that our country has to offer and highlight it as a major tourist destination for their audiences.” The Bahamas archipelago, made up of 16 major islands, is spread over 100,000 square miles of ocean waters. With its pristine waters and pristine beaches, the islands are among the most attractive tourist destinations in the Caribbean, offering a rich mix of recreational and cultural activities for visitors. Under the agreement, the two sides will organize joint promotional campaigns to benefit the airline and facilitate and enhance the arrival of tourists to the Bahamas, by highlighting the destination’s attractiveness to visitors, as well as marketing activities, including informational and commercial trips, and the development of specially designed tourism programs, through Emirates Holidays. Emirates Airlines arm of outbound tourism programs, customers can book them through the airline’s extensive global network. The two parties also agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation in launching joint advertising campaigns to promote the West Indies destination. Emirates Airlines currently operates regular flights to 12 destinations in the United States of America, in addition to Toronto in Canada. Through its global network, Emirates customers can benefit from its services to travel to American destinations, such as Houston, Chicago or Newark, and continue their travel to Bansau with United Airlines, thanks to the partnership between the two carriers. Customers can also travel to the Bahamas via Toronto, with Canadian national carrier Air Canada, which activated a codeshare partnership with Emirates Airlines last November. While the majority of visitors to the Bahamas are from the United States and Canada, that country also attracts tourists from other international points through the Emirates Airlines network, in each of the United Arab Emirates, Greece, India, China, the Philippines and Singapore. Emirates Airlines operates a modern fleet of Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft, and its regular services currently cover more than 130 destinations across six continents.
