Today, at the Dubai Air Show, Emirates Airlines announced an order for 15 additional A350-900 aircraft, worth $6 billion, bringing the carrier’s total A350 orders to 65 aircraft. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “The A350-900 aircraft will provide our fleet with more options in terms of capacity and range, and we are pleased to announce an additional order of these aircraft, and we plan to deploy our A350 aircraft to serve… A range of new markets, including long-haul missions of up to 15 hours flying time from Dubai. We will work, in close cooperation, with Airbus and Rolls-Royce to ensure the best operational efficiency of our aircraft and the best flying experience for our customers.”

His Highness added: “We planned all Emirates orders, which we announced this week, with the utmost care to support our future growth and Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him). “Emirates Airlines is often the first experience for visitors to Dubai, and we want it to always be the best.”

Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer and President of Airbus International, said: “Today we celebrate another milestone in the long-standing relationship between Emirates and Airbus… relationships built on the relentless pursuit of innovation, efficiency and operational excellence. Just as the A380 has established itself at the heart of Emirates’ operations, we are also proud that the A350 will do so in the coming years.”

The first A350 aircraft is scheduled to join the Emirates fleet in August 2024. Under the new order, Emirates will continue to take delivery of A350 aircraft until 2028. With the order for an additional 95 Boeing aircraft on the first day of the Dubai Air Show, the total number of aircraft orders reached Emirates currently has 310 new wide-body aircraft.

Emirates currently operates a full fleet of wide-body aircraft, which are efficient and modern, consisting of Airbus A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft. From its main hub in Dubai, the carrier serves more than 140 cities on six continents, providing its customers with award-winning services on the ground and in the air.