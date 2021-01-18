Dubai (Union)

The Emirates Group launched the “Covid-19” vaccination program for all its employees working in the United Arab Emirates, in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

The vaccination campaign has begun, with priority given to frontline workers, including air service personnel, pilots, and other ground operations and services personnel.

The Emirates Group, which includes Emirates Airlines and dnata, is one of the first airlines and air services in the world to provide its employees with the option to vaccinate against “Covid-19.” Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the group has applied a series of precautionary measures. To ensure the health and safety of customers, employees and communities. The launch of the group’s vaccination program is a further step to help protect the health and well-being of workers who serve travelers and help transport essential commodities around the world.

The Emirates Group provides its employees working in various locations in the United Arab Emirates with the “Pfizer Bionic” and “Sinopharm” vaccines, both of which are approved by the health authorities in the country. Vaccination continues 12 hours a day, seven days a week, to ensure that the largest number of workers receive the vaccine. Employees also have the option to receive vaccination in designated government medical centers and clinics, as the wise leadership and health authorities in the country have spared no effort to provide vaccinations for free to all citizens and residents.