Dubai (Etihad) Emirates Airlines announced the latest updates to its generous reservation policy, providing customers with more confidence and flexibility in their travel plans. Under the new updates, Emirates customers who hold tickets issued before September 30, 2020, for travel until December 31, 2021, or travel vouchers issued during the period, between March 1 and September 30, 2020, can re-book travel at any time within 36 months, i.e. An extension of 12 more months than the previous policy allowed.

Also, holders of tickets issued after October 1, 2020, for travel before December 31, 2021, can use their tickets at any time within 24 months. Emirates will not charge any fees for re-issuance of tickets, and vouchers or unused sectors of tickets can be refunded without any additional fees.

Customers holding tickets issued directly by Emirates Airlines, whether through www.emirates.com or the airline’s sales and call centers, are not required to make any contact, as the tickets will be automatically extended. Clients who have purchased their tickets through travel agencies must contact their agent before the expiration date to reissue tickets.