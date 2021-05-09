“Emirates Airlines” launched a humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief materials to support India’s efforts in its battle to control the dangerous situation of “Covid-19” in the country. “Emirates Airlines” will provide free shipping capacity “as available” on all its flights from Dubai to nine cities in India to help international NGOs get relief supplies quickly to where they are most needed.

During the past few weeks, Emirates SkyCargo has transported medicines and medical equipment on regular and chartered cargo flights to India. The recent airlift initiative reinforces the support provided by Emirates Airlines to India and the efforts of non-governmental organizations. His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the “Emirates Airlines” group, affirmed that “Emirates Airlines” stood with the Indian people and made every effort to help India stand on its feet. His Highness said: “We have close relations with India since we launched our first trips to India in 1985. We have great experience in humanitarian relief efforts and with our 95 weekly flights to 9 destinations in India, we provide a large, regular and reliable capacity to transport relief materials, and we will work in cooperation. Close with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, which is the largest relief center during crises in the world, to facilitate and accelerate the movement of urgent medical supplies. His Highness added that the weight of the first shipment within the framework of the “Emirates Airlines” humanitarian bridge to India reached 12 tons of multi-purpose tents, provided by the World Health Organization in coordination with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, and transferred to the capital, Delhi.

For his part, Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City, said that Dubai, which is home to the International Humanitarian City, has become, in coordination with humanitarian agencies, able to help communities and families most in need in the world and with the inauguration of the humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India with the facilitation of the Emirates Air Cargo and International City The United Nations agencies to transport urgent medical and relief materials are just another example of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for this humanitarian edifice, noting that last year more than 1,292 shipments were sent from the city. Global Humanitarian Services in Dubai, which has set a standard for humanitarian response worldwide.

We highly appreciate the great efforts made by our partner Emirates SkyCargo to establish this humane airlift between Dubai and India in these difficult circumstances. Saba explained that the Emirates Airlines cargo division is linked with the International Humanitarian City in a close partnership that has developed over several years to deliver relief materials to communities affected by natural disasters and other crises around the world. The International Humanitarian City will support the Emirates Air Cargo in directing relief efforts. To India via the airlift. It is noteworthy that “Emirates Airlines” had used its expertise in the field of humanitarian logistics to establish an air bridge to Lebanon to assist in relief efforts in the wake of the Beirut port bombing last August.

And led «Emirates Airlines» the aviation and air cargo industry in its efforts to help markets around the world to combat the “Covid-19” pandemic. It helped urgently move thousands of tons of required personal protective equipment and other medical supplies across six continents over the past year, by rapidly adjusting its business model and introducing additional cargo capacity using “modified small cargo aircraft” “Boeing 777 passenger aircraft.” -300ER has been removed from the economy class seats », in addition to loading goods on the seats and in the overhead boxes of passenger aircraft to transport urgently needed materials. “Emirates SkyCargo” also participated with “UNICEF” and other entities in Dubai in launching a logistical initiative to transfer “Covid-19” vaccines quickly to developing countries via Dubai. Emirates Airlines has so far carried about 60 million doses of “Covid-19” vaccines on its flights, which is equivalent to one out of every 20 doses of all the vaccine doses that were given around the world. Through its regular cargo flights to about 140 destinations across continents, Emirates Airlines is helping to maintain the continuity of the supply chains of vital commodities without interruption, such as medical and food supplies.