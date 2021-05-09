Emirates Airlines launched a humanitarian air bridge between Dubai and India to transport urgent medical and relief materials to support India’s efforts in its battle to control the dangerous situation of “Covid-19” in the country.

Emirates Airlines will provide “as-available” free shipping capacity on all its flights from Dubai to nine cities in India to help international NGOs quickly get relief supplies to where they are most needed.

During the past few weeks, Emirates SkyCargo has transported medicines and medical equipment on regular and chartered cargo flights to India.

The latest airlift initiative is a further strengthening of Emirates Airline’s support to India and the efforts of NGOs.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation Authority and Supreme Chair of the Emirates Group, affirmed that Emirates Airlines stood with the Indian people and made every effort to help India stand on its feet.

His Highness said, “We have close relations with India since we launched our first trips to it in 1985. We have great experience in humanitarian relief efforts. With our 95 flights a week to 9 destinations in India, we provide a large, regular and reliable capacity to transport relief materials, and we will work in close cooperation with the global city.” Humanitarian Services in Dubai, which is the largest center for relief during crises in the world, to facilitate and accelerate the movement of urgent medical supplies.

His Highness added that the weight of the first shipment within the framework of the Emirates Airlines humanitarian bridge to India reached 12 tons of multi-purpose tents, provided by the World Health Organization in coordination with the International Humanitarian City in Dubai and transferred to the capital, Delhi.

For his part, Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City, said that Dubai, which is home to the International Humanitarian City, has become, in coordination with humanitarian agencies, able to help the world’s most needy communities and families. For the transportation of urgent medical and relief materials, but another example of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him” for this humanitarian edifice, indicating that last year more than 1292 shipments were sent from the International City for Humanitarian Services. In Dubai, it has not set a standard for global humanitarian response. We highly appreciate the great efforts made by our partner Emirates SkyCargo to establish this humane airlift between Dubai and India in these difficult circumstances.

Saba explained that the Emirates Airlines cargo division is linked with the International Humanitarian City in a close partnership that has developed over several years to deliver relief materials to communities affected by natural disasters and other crises around the world. The IHC will support the Emirates Air Cargo in directing relief efforts to India through Airlift.

It is noteworthy that Emirates Airlines had used its expertise in the field of humanitarian logistics to establish an air bridge to Lebanon to assist in relief efforts in the wake of the Beirut Port bombing last August.

Emirates Airlines has led the aviation and air cargo industry in its efforts to help markets around the world fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

It helped urgently move thousands of tons of required PPE and other medical supplies across six continents over the past year by rapidly adjusting its business model and introducing additional cargo capacity using “modified small cargo planes” “Boeing 777-300ER passenger aircraft was removed. These include the economy class seats, in addition to loading goods on the seats and in the overhead bins inside passenger aircraft to transport the urgently needed materials.

Emirates SkyCargo has also partnered with UNICEF and other entities in Dubai in launching a logistical initiative to quickly transport “Covid-19” vaccines to developing countries via Dubai. Emirates Airlines has so far carried about 60 million doses of “Covid-19” vaccines on its flights, which is equivalent to one in every 20 doses of all the vaccine doses that have been given around the world.

Through its regular cargo flights to about 140 destinations across continents, Emirates Airlines helps maintain the uninterrupted continuity of the supply of vital commodities such as medical and food supplies.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

