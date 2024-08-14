Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

Emirates has announced the renewal of its partnership with Benfica for an additional five seasons, extending their close relationship until 2029. This announcement marks a milestone in the relationship between Emirates and Benfica, which began more than a decade ago with a shared passion for excellence. Emirates became the Official Partner of Benfica in 2014, and a year later, it strengthened its partnership with the club by prominently displaying the airline’s logo on the front of the red jerseys of the famous Portuguese giants.

The new contract, which is the longest and most important of its kind in Benfica’s history, embodies the joint commitment of both the airline and the club to take their partnership to new heights, as Benfica players’ shirts will bear the airline’s “Fly Better” logo.

“The new agreement underscores Emirates’ commitment to supporting football and its fans around the world,” said Boutros Boutros, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Marketing, Brand and Corporate Communications. “The extension of our partnership with Benfica strengthens our association with one of the most successful clubs in European football history, and enhances the experience for fans in Portugal and around the world.”

He added: “This partnership also reflects our commitment to investing in Portugal, a vital destination within our European network, which we have been serving for more than 10 years. The renewal of the partnership embodies our long-term commitment to Portugal.”

Benfica, known for its record-breaking achievements and a fan base of over 50 million fans, is a dominant force in Portuguese football, with 86 trophies to its name, including two European titles. The club is a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League and is set to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. The club’s home stadium, the Estádio da Luz, attracts fans from Portugal and around the world.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Emirates, a brand that embodies excellence and ambition,” said Rui Costa, Benfica President. “This renewal confirms the success of our collaboration over the past years and our shared vision for the future. Together we will continue to achieve greater successes.”