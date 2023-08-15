Emirates Airlines announced that it will operate an additional service, at a rate of five flights per week, to London Heathrow, starting from October 31 to March 30, 2024. This service will meet the boom in demand during the winter season and provide customers with more options for travel. Emirates Airlines currently serves London Heathrow Airport with six daily flights with A380 aircraft, and the additional flights will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays with Boeing / 777-300ER / with a division of the first three classes, business and economy.

Starting October 31, Emirates flight EK41 will take off from Dubai International Airport at 1:20 pm, arriving at London Heathrow Airport at 5:20 pm. The return flight, EK43, departs London Heathrow Airport at 8:15 pm and arrives in Dubai at 7:15 am the next day (all times are local time for both Dubai and London). Emirates continues to restore its services in the UK with the resumption of A380 operations to both Birmingham and Glasgow, doubling its daily service to Stansted and improving services to Newcastle and London Gatwick.

Emirates currently serves the United Kingdom with 126 flights per week including: 6 daily A380s to London Heathrow 3 daily A380s to London Gatwick 2 daily to London Stansted 3 daily A380s to Manchester 2 daily A380s to Birmingham 1 trip daily to Newcastle and one daily A380 flight to Glasgow. Emirates’ extensive network covers more than 140 destinations across six continents.