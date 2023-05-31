Dubai (Union)

Emirates Airlines delivered the “Webb Ellis” Cup to Paris, where the countdown began 100 days before the start of the “RWC 2023” Rugby World Cup, which will be held from September 8 to October 28 in ten host cities across France.

The Rugby World Cup is one of the largest and most popular sports tournaments that inspires millions of fans around the world. As the official carrier and global partner of the tournament, Emirates Airlines carried the trophy yesterday on its Airbus A380 aircraft, which was covered with the RWC 2023 sticker.

Immediately after the Emirates plane landed at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport, South African rugby legend Tendayi Mtwarira, who was one of the stars of the 2019 Rugby World Cup winning team, handed over the Webb Ellis Cup to Jacques Rival, Chairman of the French Organizing Committee, in the presence of Sir Bill Beaumont, President of the World Rugby Council and Cedric Renard, Director Emirates Airlines in France.

Boutros Boutros, Emirates Senior Vice President, Joint Communications, Marketing and Brand, said: “As the official carrier and global partner of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, we are proud to bring the Webb Ellis Cup to the host country and launch the countdown to one of the most watched and popular rugby tournaments in the world.”