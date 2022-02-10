DUBAI (WAM) – Emirates Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Maldives, the national carrier of the Maldives, to explore opportunities for codeshare, domestic flights and joint holiday programmes. Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airlines, said that the Maldives is one of the most popular and popular entertainment destinations on the Emirates network, and we are pleased to explore partnership opportunities with the national carrier of that country. Kazim stated that the codeshare and Interline agreement will greatly benefit both carriers for us in Emirates Airlines. The enhancement of connectivity to and from the Maldives will make it easier for our customers traveling from there to access our extensive network that covers more than 120 destinations across Dubai and looks forward to continuing to strengthen our partnership and provide a smooth travel experience. For his part, Ibrahim Amir, Minister of Finance of the Republic of Maldives, stated that Emirates Airlines has a significant positive impact on the tourism industry in our country, as it is the largest air carrier in the world in terms of international passenger traffic. The potential partnership between the two carriers will benefit our economy and enhance economic relations between the Maldives and the UAE. United”.