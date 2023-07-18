The two national carriers: “Emirates Airlines” and “Etihad Airways” operate more than 20 flights per week to Japan, which contributes to providing great support for trade relations, tourism and businessmen between the two countries.

While Etihad Airways operates seven weekly flights to Tokyo, Emirates Airlines serves the Japanese market with daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda and Osaka.

The two carriers meet the growing demand for travel between the UAE and Japan with this number of flights, with plans to increase them during the coming period. Etihad Airways intends to increase the number of its flights to Japan to 12 weekly flights in October, with the start of its new flights to Osaka.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said: “The bilateral relations between the UAE and Japan are distinguished historically, as an air transport services agreement was signed between the two countries in 1998, which allows the air carriers of the two countries to operate regular and irregular flights, in addition to air cargo flights, where the national carriers operate.” To Narita and Osaka, with 21 flights per week.

Emirates Airlines allows its customers to reach 26 cities in Japan and 10 regional points via Tokyo and Osaka, through its codeshare partnership with Japan Airlines (JAL).

Emirates Airlines has restarted its A380 aircraft to “Tokyo Narita Airport” starting November 15, 2022, to meet the increase in reservations after the cancellation of all travel restrictions and requirements related to the pandemic.