Emirates Airlines and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai have concluded a strategic partnership agreement based on the use of biometric data to improve procedures for the movement of international passengers and ensure a faster and more efficient experience for passengers (transit), and those arriving in Dubai as their final destination via Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, by the year Next 2023.

The agreement was signed by Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, and Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines, Adel Al Redha, in the presence of a number of senior officials from both parties.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri said: “Dubai is one of the most attractive destinations in the world, as this year witnessed the arrival of more than 8 million tourists. Therefore, we continue to support our main partners with best-in-class services, while striving for excellence and innovation in strengthening Dubai’s position. As a business center and a leading tourist destination in the world, by providing the best services to travelers.

He explained that biometric data are systems that rely entirely on artificial intelligence that recognizes unique facial features and links them with the passport to instantly verify the identity of the person, pointing out that this service is currently enjoyed by citizens and residents of the country and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, while It is planned that this service will come into effect for international travelers next year 2023.

Lieutenant General Al-Marri indicated that the biometric database is a computerized and secure database that includes private data for each person with the aim of conducting facial and fingerprint examinations and comparisons to identify people based on their biological and behavioral characteristics, describing the biometric data as unique human signatures that include scanning iris, facial features and fingerprints as well. It is one of the most reliable means.

For his part, Adel Reda extended praise and appreciation to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, saying: “Emirates Airlines is constantly investing to improve the customer experience, and through this important agreement, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs extends bridges of cooperation, communication and coordination to add value to our services and allow us to serve our customers.” with constant distinction in their travels.

He pointed out that biometric techniques and a database of biometrics previously kept at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs will be used to identify travelers at multiple points at the airport, from passing through Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport and the lounges and boarding planes, thanks to artificial intelligence systems.

And he stressed that those wishing to benefit from this service must provide official approval with a few clicks through the Emirates Airlines application, or in the Emirates Airlines self-service kiosks, or in person at the Emirates Airlines counters to complete travel procedures by registering their vital data, and they also benefit every time they travel. It has a fast, contactless experience at multiple points in Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, where counters, lounges and boarding gates are all equipped with biometric innovations that save time and effort.