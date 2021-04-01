Dubai (WAM)

“Emirates SkyCargo” has become the first in the world to succeed in transporting more than 50 million doses of “Covid-19” vaccines on its flights, as well as more than 100 tons of syringes around the world to support efforts to deliver and deliver vaccines, as one day approaches. World Health on April 7.

Since the start of international distribution late last year, “Emirates Air Cargo” has transported more than 220 tons of “Covid-19” vaccines, equivalent to more than 50 million doses on more than 150 flights from production sites to 50 destinations within its network of lines across Dubai, Where the vaccines were divided into 6 different types.

Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President of Emirates Airlines Cargo, expressed the pride of Emirates SkyCargo for reaching the number of 50 million vaccine doses ahead of World Health Day.

He said: “As a responsible global air freight company, our efforts throughout the past year have always been directed at supporting the communities we serve around the world, especially in developing countries, and helping them recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic. We led the global air freight industry efforts, and worked with our partner organizations in Dubai to distribute “Covid-19” vaccines quickly crossed Dubai to the rest of the world. “

It is noteworthy that «Emirates SkyCargo» maintained its flexibility and vitality during the spread of the pandemic and responded quickly to maintain the flow of essential goods around the world. It was also one of the first air carriers in the world to use passenger aircraft for cargo flights only in order to transport personal protective equipment and supplies. In one year, it operated more than 27,800 flights and transported more than 100,000 tons of basic commodities and products.