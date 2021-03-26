Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Emirates Space Agency has set a set of procedures for the responsibility of operators and implementers of space activities regarding the mitigation of space debris, with the aim of reducing and mitigating its effects.

The agency clarified that, according to Article 19 of the State’s Space Law, every operator authorized to own or develop a space object or carry out or participate in space activities must take the necessary measures and plans to mitigate space debris and limit its effects. An authorized operator shall notify the Emirates Space Agency when any space debris arises from any of the space objects participating in the authorized activities.

The agency indicated that it must be reported immediately when any of the space objects participating in the authorized activities are exposed to a high potential risk, loss of control or control over them, or collision with space debris or other space objects in outer space, in addition to reporting about Any measures or plans taken to mitigate space debris.

According to the Space Law, every operator authorized in space activities must provide the Emirates Space Agency with periodic reports that are updated annually, or as required by the agency, regarding any warnings or risks related to any space objects participating in any authorized space activities, while it stated The articles of the law stipulate that the authorized operator shall not be exempt from liability for damage caused on the surface of the earth or in aircraft while in flight, by a space object participating in the activities, towards other parties not involved or contracted with in the activities authorized for the operator.

Bylaw and principles

In the past period, the Emirates Space Agency has worked to develop a regulation to mitigate space debris, which includes operational principles and practices that operators are urged to follow in order to enhance the observance of their activities to mitigate space debris and limit its spread, based on international directives in this regard, and it took into consideration best practices In addition to the opinions of experts, specialists and various relevant stakeholders, the state also continued its international efforts by adhering to the guidelines for the stability of the space environment and participating in the decisions of the Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Space, through the guidelines for long-term sustainability in space.