Mustafa Abdel Azim (Dubai)

The tourism sector in the UAE presents a unique model in the diversity and multiplicity of tourist destinations within the seven emirates, under the umbrella of one tourist destination, the destination of which is the state, which has many competitive advantages that put it at the forefront of the world’s favorite tourist destinations. The seven emirates of the country embraces a variety of options that provide tourists with what meets their needs in terms of integrated tourism products that combine originality, history, heritage, natural and desert monuments and between modernity, sophistication and contemporary, such as the Yas and Saadiyat Island projects in Abu Dhabi, by embracing many unique attractions that are being built such as the Louvre Museums, Guggenheim and Museum. Sheikh Zayed, and other projects, including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Palm Island, shopping centers, entertainment, adventures, exhibition and conference tourism, in Dubai, as well as nature reserves, forests, picturesque beaches and adventure trips between the mountains and the golden desert in Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. The diverse tourism components support a global infrastructure, starting with the moment of arrival of the tourist through national carriers that are the best in the world and international airports with global capabilities and standards, as well as multiple hotels of different categories, as well as high-quality services, as well as the UAE tradition of hospitality and hospitality, and the security, stability and security factors that It comes at the forefront of the tourist’s priorities, who considers the tourism diversity in the country a major reason to visit her more than once.

Abu Dhabi … an exceptional story

Abu Dhabi inscribed its name on the world tourism map with distinction, as it is today one of the most diverse tourist destinations, and includes unparalleled tourism and cultural facilities in the world, and it hosts sports, tourism and economic events on a global level, in addition to its distinction of security, safety and basic infrastructure, which makes it a destination Attracting tourists from different countries of the world.

Abu Dhabi is considered one of the most diverse tourist destinations in the region, as it embraces cultural and heritage sites, entertainment facilities and world-class hotel facilities, in addition to beautiful beaches, magical desert and green spaces.

The emirate boasts 4000 years of heritage and civilization, which makes it unique with a unique cultural scene that includes a group of castles, forts, mosques and oases, preceded by a number of prominent cultural attractions, such as the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and a group of museums, such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi and Qasr Al Hosn, in addition to the Zayed Museum The prospective national and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi.

The emirate contains a large number of world-class recreational facilities that cater to all tastes, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. Worlds Abu Dhabi, and Clime, the longest indoor climbing wall in the world. The capital also features a wide range of the most luxurious hotels and restaurants that reflect Emirati hospitality.

While Jebel Hafeet is one of the most beautiful natural sites and is the highest point in the emirate, the visitor’s experience to Abu Dhabi includes desert safaris, quad biking, sand boarding, paragliding, etc. in the desert, camping under the starry sky, and a trip on a boat or plane to Sir Bani Yas Resort, one of Abu Dhabi’s most beautiful jewels, exploring the island, its picturesque beaches, the salt dome and the dense mangroves.

Dubai … a touristic panorama

Over the past years, Dubai has succeeded in strengthening its position as a distinguished global tourist destination, to compete with the most famous global cities that were the dream of every traveler, as it was able to occupy an advanced position and ranked fourth as the most visited destination in the world, according to the MasterCard index of the intended global cities.

The tourism sector is one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy, as it has managed over the past decades to become one of the vital sectors contributing to the growth of the GDP.

Dubai relied on strong partnerships between the public and private sectors, and its role in achieving many achievements and establishing quality projects, which have become distinctive tourist attractions for Dubai, and an essential component in its panoramic landscape, whether through investment in the construction of hotel facilities and resorts, water parks, or entertainment parks. Or, the main attractions, or luxurious shopping centers, as has contributed to the rapid development of infrastructure across Dubai airports, and national airlines such as “Emirates Airlines” and “Fly Dubai”, in the possibility of linking the city to many global destinations.

Sharjah .. The fragrant heritage

The Emirate of Sharjah is rich in competitive elements that put it in the forefront among the best attractive tourist destinations, distinguished by a tourism product that harmoniously combines the heritage of the past and the spirit of modernity, and is characterized by its architectural and cultural wealth, and its embrace of many tourist sites, historical areas such as the Heart of Sharjah, and modern sites such as Al Qasba and Al Majaz Waterfront. Overlooking the Sharjah Musical Fountain, in addition to the Khorfakkan Amphitheater and the Sharjah Art District.

While Sharjah has many museums that enrich the visitor’s experience, such as the Sharjah Art Museum, the Sharjah Heritage Museum, the Al Hosn Fort Museum, the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization and the Sharjah Archeology Museum, the visitor can also enjoy visiting Sharjah’s Desert Park, the Sharjah Aquarium and the Khor Kalba Reserve.

Ajman … beautiful nature

While the wonderful nature of Ajman, such as the diverse wildlife in the Khor Al Qurum, luxury hotels, marinas, shopping centers, etc., are the attractions on which the emirate’s plans are based on enhancing the sustainability of the tourism sector’s growth. The paradigm shift has contributed to the infrastructure projects that support the tourism sector. Providing an attractive tourism environment, especially in terms of hotel projects that have provided the sector with many luxury resorts, as well as projects to develop facilities, beaches, and recreational sites.

The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman is working to enhance the emirate’s position on the global tourism map, and to highlight the prominent tourist sites that the emirate includes, including unique heritage sites, picturesque beaches, and coastal mangrove forests in the Al Zawra Reserve, which includes many recreational destinations and tourist activities.

While Ajman is famous for its beautiful beaches, the picturesque Masfout Mountains, nature reserves and parks, Masfoot Castle, and the Red Fort, Ajman Fort stands out as one of the monuments in the country.

Fujairah .. Lofty forts

The Emirate of Fujairah is among the first destinations in the country that have paid great attention to the tourism industry, as the Fujairah Tourism and Antiquities Authority has worked for many years to advance the development in the tourism sector, and to harness all facilities for the tourism and hotel sector. The tourism development in the emirate in recent years has been accompanied by a major boom in investment flows in the tourism sector, and a significant expansion in the capacity of the hotel sector in Fujairah, which reaches about 5 thousand hotel rooms, in 35 hotel facilities, including international hotel brands for 5 and 4-star hotels. , Overlooking its picturesque beaches, as well as many hotel apartment buildings, in order to accommodate more than a million tourists received by the emirate.

The waterfalls of Wadi Al Wurayah and Ain Al Madhab are among the most important parks and tourist attractions in Fujairah, which also includes the Wadi Wurayah Nature Reserve with an area of ​​31,000 acres and is located between the port of Khorfakkan and Al Bidiyah, which is the only waterfall in the UAE, and the emirate includes the oldest mosques such as the Al Bidya Mosque and the Heritage Village. Fujairah Fort is 360 years old and stands tall on a slight slope at the edge of the History Gardens in Fujairah. These forts are often identified as being of the Portuguese, but many of them were older than that.

Ras al-Khaimah .. a star in the sky

Over the past years, the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah has succeeded in consolidating its position as one of the fastest growing tourist destinations in the region. The Destination Strategy 2019, launched by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority in 2016, has attracted more than one million visitors to the emirate, and an extension of this success. The “Destination Strategy 2019-2021” was launched, with the aim of implementing best practices in accordance with international standards, and promoting the tourism sector in the emirate. The destination’s strategy focuses on diversifying the tourism product in the emirate, accelerating foreign and domestic investments in the tourism sector, and sponsoring small and medium enterprises. The launch of the “Jebel Jais Flight” adventure, the longest zip path in the world on Jebel Jais, is one of the most prominent achievements and growth incentives for the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah, as this achievement established the position of Ras Al Khaimah on the global map.

The beaches and hotels of Ras Al Khaimah offer a variety of activities, and the desert and mountains are ideal for safari and nature trips as well as falconry experiences, horseback riding, camel rides, or wadi adventures. The old city in Ras Al Khaimah includes the National Museum, which includes the museum a collection of artifacts, as well as the Pearl Museum on the shores of the creek and getting to know Julfar, which was a major commercial center in the Middle Ages in the region, where it attracted merchants from the East and West to buy the precious local pearls. Hot springs in Ain Khatt are very popular for domestic tourism.

Umm Al Quwain .. The oldest ancient city

The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain is among the most important tourist cities in the Emirates, and it is located on the coast of the Arabian Gulf on Khor Al Bayda, and is one of the oldest places to dive in search of pearls. The Emirate of Umm Al Quwain follows Al-Seniya Island, which is a natural reserve for Arabian deer, turtles, and sea birds, and is filled with mangroves.

Along the coast, the ruins of the oldest archaeological city in the region that was flourishing more than two thousand years ago in the southeast of the Arabian Peninsula are clearly visible, and it is called Al-Dur, and the excavations carried out by archaeologists have indicated many archaeological discoveries such as stone houses, graves, and utensils. Porcelain.

There are many traditional dwellings in Umm Al Quwain that can be seen in the Old City and around the fort and are distinguished by their Gulf architectural style, which has a special peculiarity, as “Barjeel”, building icons, durability and decoration appear in the construction process. Umm Al Quwain has many facilities for various recreational activities, such as cruises and paragliding. The emirate is also famous for its traditional recreational activities such as boat building, falconry, and camel racing. Among the modern features is the Dreamland Water Park with an area of ​​250,000 square meters and a capacity of ten thousand visitors.