The Lotus Emira has been with us for a while now. It is the last newly introduced Lotus with a combustion engine. After this, Lotus will only introduce electric cars, such as the Eletre and Evija. But that doesn’t mean there will be variations on a theme. By that we mean: there will be new combustion engines for the Lotus Emira.

During Goodwood Festival of Speed ​​Lotus will present the Emira with AMG engine. No, it is not the case that there will be a Lotus Emira with a V8. Even the C63 now has a four-cylinder, the M139. It will now also be available for the Lotus Emira.

As in the C63, the engine has a displacement of 1,991 cc and a huge turbo. The Emira does have less power: 360 hp against 476 hp in the C63. The M139 is also available with 387 hp, 408 and 421 hp in other Mercedes.

That has also been kept a bit artificially low, because the ‘top engine’ is Toyota’s 3.5 liter supercharged V6. Another difference between the Emira with AMG engine and the Toyota engine is the transmission. With the V6 you can choose from a manual gearbox or an automatic transmission with torque converter. The Emira with AMG engine will always have a dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Although we are not always fans of downsizing, we can hardly imagine a better car. The AMG engine is explosive, compact and relatively light. And the DCT gearbox from Mercedes is much faster than the old automatic. It just might be the ideal combination.

Price Lotus Emira with AMG engine

The price is also known: 127,030 euros. You do get a so-called ‘First Edition’ for that. The V6 as a First Edition cost about a ton and a half, so you get a 23 grand discount with the four-cylinder.

Competition Lotus Emira with AMG engine

Toyota GR Supra Legend Edition Aut. | €95,995

Jaguar F-Type P300 R-Dynamic | €112,368

BMW M2 Coupe Steptronic | €114,938.30

Alpine A110 R | €121,990

Porsche 718 Cayman S | €123,800

Lotus Emira First Edition | €127,300

The Emira is therefore by far the most expensive. But of course everything has to be put in the right context. The Toyota and Jaguar are less sporty than the Emira. The BMW is relatively heavyweight. The Alpine A110R is actually what Lotus used to be and quite a competitive offer in this company. In terms of performance, the Cayman S comes close. However, the Lotus is MUCH more richly equipped than the Porsche, where you really have to order everything.

Curious what @Wouter think of the Lotus Emira? Then check out the video below and see our gray bolt having fun:

