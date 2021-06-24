Digital Millennium

After the car accident suffered by Emir Pabón and his wife, Stefanía de Aranda, on June 11, the singer has not stopped feeling worried, especially because tomorrow his partner, who is pregnant, will undergo a risk operationor.

“I want to thank all the people who have made a prayer for my baby and me“Stefanía wrote this Thursday on her Instagram account.

“Tomorrow I will have a risk operation. I ask you with all my heart to raise your prayers to heaven so that God and the Virgin Mary take care of my baby and me, and everything goes well, “he revealed.

In addition, Aranda expressed that “they have been some very difficult days. Today, more than ever, I thank God that my son, my husband and I are alive, and I just put myself in his hands fully trusting him that everything will work out. “

Emir Pabón talks about his wife’s health

In an interview for Windowing, Emir Pabón detailed the tragic situation his family faces after the accident they experienced when they got into a car from a well-known transport application, whose unit crashed because the driver exceeded the speed limits.

“We are alive because God arrived on time, because God is very great, but it was a very strong situation. Thank God and life that gave me a second chance; and here I am for the public and all the people, “he said.

Pabón pointed out that he is in the process of recovery and has scheduled multiple medical appointments: “I have many medical things scheduled and I have to keep an eye on my wife. I’m all patched up: I have surgery on my wrist, my forearm, I have a plate, I have screws, my tendon, my knee“.

In addition, the singer asked for prayers for his wife, who has a double leg fracture and is awaiting surgery.

“I ask you many prayers for my wife who has not yet been able to operate on her double fracture due to other complications. The baby, blessed God, is fine, but precisely they cannot operate it for many things that can complicate the pregnancy, “he said.

