In this Sunday’s broadcast of ‘MasterCheff Celebrity México’, a reality show on Televisión Azteca, the strong test was cooking paste-basedbut Emir Pabón was not able to convincery was eliminated from the competition to the surprise of all the participants.

Emir Pabón said he was grateful and happy with his participation in ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’: “I leave with a lot of learning, grateful to all and great friends, thank you.”

In tonight’s strong test, during the seventh ‘Elimination Challenge’, the judges asked the ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’ participants to do pasta-based dishes.

Emir Pabón says goodbye to ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico’. Image Screenshot

Emir Pabón put his saucer ‘Reaching the goal’ and he stated that he felt “complicated and nervous, it was a difficult challenge, the chef made me nervous, she has a strong personality.”

Tonight, Lis Gallardo prepared some rabioles with cheese and spinach and after presenting the result, one of the judges went to his plate as “An ocean of flavor”while she made faces and gestures of emotion.

Ivonne Montero baptized her pasta as ‘Rabioles under the balcony’, she shared that she made it with coriander and Parmesan cheese and with it it turned out the best dish of the joranda: “I remain calm and I am excited to continue in the competition,” said the actress and singer.

The Sinaloan Jorge ‘El Travieso’ Arce, for his part, prepared a delicious pasta that he called ‘Girl of my heart’dedicated to his daughter: “My daughter loves pasta, so I made a delicious pasta, just the way she likes it.”

This Sunday the reality show was held ‘Best Grenache Challenge’ and the team that claimed first place was that of Romina Marcos, made up of ‘Cositas’ and Irma Miranda, since the Torres family, who was the one who tried the dishes, thought that it had the best flavor and seasoning.

Romina Marcosdaughter of Niurka Marcos, and her team called their dish ‘Garnachas Sabor Sureño’ and she explained that it is typical in Yucatan, made with cochinita pibil beans.

What celebrities are still competing in Mexico?

The six eliminated at the moment in ‘MasterChef Celebrity Mexico 2023’ are: Alejandro Lukini, Pedro Prieto, Poncho de Nigris, Gaby Goldsmith, Father José de Jesús and Jimena Longoria and Emir Pabón.

Manu Nna, Irma Miranda, Fabiola Campomanes, Eduardo Capetillo Gaytán, Jorge el ‘Travieso’ Arce, Lis Vega, Ana Patricia Rojo, Ivonne Montero, Paco Palencia, Cibernético, Alma Gómez ‘Cositas’, Romina Marcos and Mónica Dionne continue to compete.

