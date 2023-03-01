His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the sisterly State of Qatar, received today His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Their Highness conveyed to His Highness the Emir of Qatar – at the beginning of the meeting that took place at Lusail Palace – the greetings of his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” and his wishes for good health and happiness for His Highness, and for the State of Qatar and its brotherly people, continued glory and prosperity.

While His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed their greetings to his brother, His Highness the President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE and its people for further prosperity and progress.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the brotherly relations between the two countries and ways of developing and enhancing them in various fields, in addition to reviewing a number of issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, personal representative of the Emir of Qatar, and a number of sheikhs and ministers