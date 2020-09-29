Leaders from the Near and Middle East paid tribute to the head of state, who died in the United States.

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, died Tuesday, September 29, announced the royal palace of this rich oil country in the Gulf. He was 91 years old. His half-brother, Crown Prince Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, 83, was quickly appointed the government’s new emir.

The television interrupted its programs and broadcast verses from the Koran before the official announcement of the death of the leader, who died in the United States, where he had gone at the end of July to continue medical treatment, according to the authorities. However, the latter had given no details about his illness.

After his hospitalization in Kuwait on July 18, the head of state, who came to power in 2006, transferred “temporarily” part of his powers to the crown prince.

Sheikh Sabah was considered the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy, a great ally of the United States and Saudi Arabia while maintaining good relations with the latter’s rival, Iran. According to Kristin Diwan of the Washington-based Arab Gulf States Institute, his death “will have a profound impact, both because of his role as a diplomat and regional mediator but also as a unifying figure in his country”. “The Kuwaitis appreciated its ability to keep the emirate out of regional conflicts and rivalries,” she stressed. Kuwait will observe 40 days of national mourning.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Lebanon and Qatar have declared three days of mourning in tribute to the emir. “The Arab and Muslim world has lost one of its most precious rulers”, tweeted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Bahrain paid tribute to a “wise ruler, an emir of humanity who loved what was good in people.” The Yemeni belligerents reacted on Twitter. Yemeni Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hadhrami presented his “sincere condolences to our brothers in Kuwait”, while Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdelsalam wrote that the rebels “will never forget the role [de l’émir] in favor of the peace negotiations (…) nor his love for Yemen “.

The policies of his successor should not stray too far from that of Sheikh Sabah, even as two of his neighbors, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have decided to normalize their relationship with Israel.

Appointed Crown Prince in 2006, Sheikh Nawaf has held several important positions in the government. Fifth son of Sheikh Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled Kuwait from 1921 until his death in 1950, Sheikh Nawaf was Minister of Defense in 1990, when the emirate was invaded by troops Iraqi women of Saddam Hussein.