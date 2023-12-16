Home page politics

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah has died at the age of 86. © Nasser Waggi/AP

After his half-brother, Nawaf al-Ahmed Al Sabah was appointed Emir of Kuwait in autumn 2020. He was recently under medical treatment for health problems.

Kuwait City – The emir of the Gulf emirate of Kuwait is dead. Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed Al Sabah, head of state of the oil-rich state on the Persian Gulf, died at the age of 86, the royal family reported. “We mourn with the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Islamic nations and the friendly peoples of the world for the loss of the country's emir,” it said in a televised statement. The emir had been receiving medical treatment for health problems since the end of November.

As head of state, the monarch succeeded his half-brother, who died in autumn 2020 at the age of 91.

Under Sheikh Nawaf, the politics of the small Gulf state have recently been characterized by crises. The government has resigned several times in recent years. Kuwait has the most active parliament in the region, which is granted slightly more influence over legislation than in neighboring countries. However, the actual power lies in the hands of the ruling family.

Crown Prince appointed head of state

Shortly after the death of its monarch, Kuwait confirmed a new head of state. The government cabinet appointed 83-year-old Crown Prince Sheikh Mischal al-Ahmed Al Sabah as the new emir, state news agency Kuna reported. dpa