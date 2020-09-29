The 91-year-old Emir of Kuwait, Sabah Al Ahmed As Sabah, died in the United States, where he was being treated, reports RIA News…

Earlier, it was reported that Emir had a successful operation to remove tumors in a hospital in Minnesota. A number of powers of the head of state then passed to the emir’s younger brother. The country’s authorities have repeatedly reported that As Sabah is getting better and is recovering.

Sabah IV ruled Kuwait since the beginning of 2006, before that he was prime minister, and also headed the country’s foreign ministry for several decades.

We will remind, on July 18 it was reported that the emir was hospitalized in the United States for medical examination. Then it was noted that the 91-year-old emir is doing well.

We add that the sheikh was also hospitalized during a visit to the United States in September last year. Because of this, the meeting between the emir and the American president was postponed. After the examination, al-Sabah returned to Kuwait.