The Emir of Kuwait, Sabah al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah, has died. Writes about this edition of Al Qabas in Twitter…

He died during treatment in the United States at the age of 92. The oldest Arab emir was at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota for treatment, and had surgery in late July. According to some reports, he had two tumors removed. After that, his condition allegedly improved.

In the summer, it was reported that the head of Kuwait was hospitalized to be examined. The younger brother of Sabah and Crown Prince Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Jaber al-Sabah was temporarily appointed to serve as the emir.

Sabah IV ruled Kuwait since 2006, before that he served as prime minister. Even earlier, he headed the Foreign Ministry for several decades. He was one of the respected leaders in the Middle East and advocated for Kuwait’s neutrality.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram