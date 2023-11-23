It has a name which in itself is already a program. Especially for the Emir of Qatar who, when he thinks of PSG, sets no limits. Especially about spending. The transfer budget has demonstrated this so far: in a dozen years, the ruler of Doha has invested more than two billion in players, including the golden renewal guaranteed a year ago to Mbappé, the only remaining great star and on whom in Paris it was decided to bet, dumping Messi and Neymar this summer in one fell swoop. The Frenchman thus became the only prince of the Parc des Princes, the stadium which already produces 130 million euros in annual revenue, and which the capital club would like to transform into a jewel, increasing its capacity and also putting in a retractable pitch and roof, on the model of the new Bernabeu. A project which, according to rumors from Equipe, could be worth up to one billion euros, but which clashes with the plans of the municipality of Paris, which is against the sale, which is instead considered indispensable by the emir.