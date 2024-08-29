For those who don’t have it in mind, today the reviews of Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Cluba game that, to the surprise of many, is a very unknown franchise of Nintendo which are graphic novels with hints of mystery and horror. And even though people might think that this style of game is no longer as entertaining as in previous years, it seems completely the opposite, or at least that is what has been seen in the mostly positive ratings.

Various media outlets have commented on both strengths and weaknesses, finding that in terms of writing and characters, the way in which the characters interact to save themselves from a guy with a bag over his head has been fascinating. However, many agree that it lacks more modern menus and intuitive interfaces, falling even further behind the series of Ace Attorney, even if said franchise has not had any news in many years beyond the compilations.

However, there are fans who called it perfect, having somewhat different opinions.

Here are some of them:

Vooks: Nothing can prepare you for Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club. You might think you’re ready, but you’re not. It’s a fast-paced adventure that keeps you on your toes from the opening cutscene to the very end, and it’s one of the best games Nintendo has ever released. Digitally Downloaded: Saying anything else about Emio would do everyone a disservice, as it’s a twisting, twisty mystery that’s best enjoyed unrevealed. If you played the remakes of the first two Famicom Detective Club titles, you’ll get more of the same here, just with modern writing standards. Siliconera: It’s all complemented well by the excellent but somewhat unique storytelling. This story isn’t for every Switch player—it’s a little dark at times—but it’s very rewarding for those it appeals to. Eurogamer: When it comes to Emio – The Smiling Man, though, we’ve been given a faithful adaptation of the previous instalment’s gameplay – perhaps too faithful, for a series that last had a new main entry in 1989 – wrapped within a story of love, loss and the importance of recycling paper bags.

Up to this point on the platform of Metacriticthe game has a total score of 78, which makes it an acceptable product but not something that is very good, so in the end players will have to decide when trying it on their hybrid console. Also in Atomix We have made our own review, so if you want to know more about this release, we invite you to check it out at the following link.

Remember that Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club will be available on August 29 on Switch.

