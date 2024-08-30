Nintendo reminds us that Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club is available starting today exclusively Nintendo Switch. The investigative graphic adventure can be tried for free thanks to the demo available on the eShop.

Below is the launch trailer released to celebrate the game’s release.

Examine clues and gather evidence for potential connections to gruesome events of the past in this interactive drama

August 30, 2024 – Take on the role of a private detective assistant at the Utsugi Detective Agency and help the police solve a murder case in Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Clubnow available for Nintendo Switch. Examine clues and gather evidence for potential connections to the gruesome events of the past in this interactive drama. Check out the trailer Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club – Out Now! (Nintendo Switch).

In Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Cluba student has been found dead in a gruesome manner. His head is covered with a paper bag with a creepy smiley face drawn on it, just like the victims of Emio, the Smiling Man, a killer from urban legends. As a private detective assistant, you are tasked with helping the police solve this crime, which resembles a series of unsolved murders that occurred 18 years earlier. Has the serial killer returned or is it a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the story of the Smiling Man or do they have something to do with his origin?

As part of the continuing adventures of the Utsugi detective agency, for the first time in the series Famicom Detective ClubAyumi Tachibana, a character already familiar to the series, is also playable in selected parts of the story. As a detective duo, you will delve deeper into this intense story of suspicion, isolation, and fragility.

Players can begin investigating this heinous crime right away with a free three-part demo of Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Clubnow available on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch. Players can download the demo to play the Prologue, Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Chapter 3, and save data can be transferred to the full version of the game if purchased.

