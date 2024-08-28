The review embargo of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club it’s over and consequently the first ones have appeared on the net international press reviews for this new Nintendo Switch exclusive. The verdict for now is generally positive, with a average rating which is around 80.

For those unfamiliar, it is a visual novel-style detective adventure exclusive to Nintendo Switch and represents a welcome return 35 years after the last game in the Famicom Detective Club series.