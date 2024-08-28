The review embargo of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club it’s over and consequently the first ones have appeared on the net international press reviews for this new Nintendo Switch exclusive. The verdict for now is generally positive, with a average rating which is around 80.
For those unfamiliar, it is a visual novel-style detective adventure exclusive to Nintendo Switch and represents a welcome return 35 years after the last game in the Famicom Detective Club series.
A great return for Nintendo’s detective series
Before seeing the scores assigned by the international press, if you haven’t already done so, we suggest you read our review of Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club.
- Vooks – 100
-
Nintendo Insiders – 100
-
Nintend – 95
-
RPG Site – 90
-
Gamingbook – 90
-
Digital Downloads – 90
-
TechRadarGaming – 90
-
Multiplayer.it – 85
-
My Nintendo News – 85
-
Wccftech – 85
-
God is a Geek – 85
-
Areajugones – 85
-
Games.ch – 82
-
Silicone – 80
-
Digital Trends – 80
-
Press Start Australia – 80
-
Pocket Tactics – 80
-
Atomix – 80
-
Nintendo – 80
-
Checkpoint Gaming – 75
-
Nintendo Life – 70
-
Gamereactor – 70
-
WellPlayed – 65
-
Eurogamer – 60
-
VGC – 60
-
PlaySense – 60
At the moment the game boasts a Average score of 78 on both Metacritic and Opencritica sign that the latest effort by Nintendo EPD and Mages has convinced most critics. In our review we praised the game for its gripping and suspenseful writing and the perfectly balanced narrative pace, combined with high production values for the genre’s standard.
