Nintendo has finally solved last week’s mystery by announcing Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective ClubThe new chapter of the franchise will be available worldwide starting from next August 29th exclusively on Nintendo SwitchIn this interactive thriller we will have to investigate a mysterious murder that seems somehow connected to unsolved crimes from the past and to a disturbing urban legend.

We leave you now with a video in which the producer and screenwriter Yoshio Sakamoto tells us about this new chapter of the franchise. Enjoy!

EMIO – THE MAN WHO SMILES: FAMICOM DETECTIVE CLUB LAUNCHES THURSDAY, AUGUST 29 FOR NINTENDO SWITCH

Investigate a crime and uncover the truth in a dark and twisted thriller

July 17, 2024 – Take on the role of a private detective assistant at the Utsugi Detective Agency and help the police solve a murder case when Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club will be launched on Nintendo Switch Thursday, August 29. Along the way, carefully examine clues and gather evidence of gruesome past events in this interactive detective story.

In Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Cluba student has been found gruesomely dead, his head covered in a paper bag with a creepy smiling face drawn on it. This haunting face bears a striking resemblance to a clue in a series of unsolved murders that took place 18 years earlier, as well as Emio (the smiling man), a killer from urban legend who is said to give his victims “an eternal smile.” Learn more about this new episode from series producer Yoshio Sakamoto, who was involved in everything from the plot to the small details of the script and the selection of cinematics in the video Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club – A Chat with Producer Yoshio Sakamoto.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club is the first new Famicom Detective Club story in 35 years and follows the first and second installments of the series previously released and more recently remade for the Nintendo Switch.: Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir and Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind.

Is this the return of a serial killer or the work of a copycat? Are these crimes inspired by the story of the Smiling Man or are they the origin of it? Players will discover answers and more as they investigate in Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club.

Emio – The Man Who Smiles: Famicom Detective Club launches for Nintendo Switch on Thursday, August 29. Play as an assistant detective for the Utsugi Detective Agency and help the police solve a murder case. Examine clues and gather evidence that may link to a series of unsolved murders that occurred 18 years ago and featured Emio (the man who smiles).

Related Videos:

For more information:

Nintendo Site: http://www.nintendo.it

Nintendo Switch Website: https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

My Nintendo Store: https://store.nintendo.it/it

Nintendo Italy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italy on YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italy on Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Italy on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nintendoswitchitalia/