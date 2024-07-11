It’s actually unclear who is developing Emio, or what the game will be called. Rumors speak of Bloober Team, others of an internal project. In short, It’s not even clear whether it’s a first party game or not.

Emio is already a legend although nothing is known yet about who he is and what game he comes from. The disturbing teaser released yesterday by Nintendo has sparked the imagination of fans around the world who they are dedicating dozens of drawings to him evidently intrigued by the fact that such a character comes from Mario’s house.

Drawings

While we wait for Nintendo to share more information, whether it takes days, weeks, or months, let’s take a look at some of the fans’ early work.

Let’s start from a Emio in pixel art really effective, if a little too cute:

Here we can see it in a cartoon version:

Unmissable the character’s amiibowhich we don’t know what it might unlock:

Here we can see it in a decidedly naive version:

Here it is in one disturbed versionmore than disturbing:

Unavoidable the sentimental existentialist Emio:

Here we can see it in sketch version:

Another version, in this case with slightly feminine features:

